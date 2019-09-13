Bears' Trey Burton: Confirmed as game-time decision
Burton (groin) will be a game-time decision Sunday in Denver, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official website reports. "I feel better this week than I did last week at this time," said coach Matt Nagy. "That's by no means saying that he's going to play. I'm not saying that, but what I'm saying is I definitely feel better today than I did last week at this time."
Listed as a limited participant for every practice the past two weeks, Burton admitted Thursday he's still having some issues with the groin injury, noting that it's been inconsistent from one day to the next. His role may be limited even if he's cleared to play, with the Bears potentially crafting another game plan that doesn't rely on the tight ends. Nagy made use of some formations without any TEs on the field in a Week 1 loss to Green Bay, limiting starter Adam Shaheen to a 46.6 percent snap share. The Bears are scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday in Denver.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sleepers: Week 2 reinforcements
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 2, plus offers...
-
Week 2 RB Preview: Mixon expectations
Heath Cummings tells you what he expects from Joe Mixon,gives his top DFS plays and more.
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...