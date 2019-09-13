Burton (groin) will be a game-time decision Sunday in Denver, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official website reports. "I feel better this week than I did last week at this time," said coach Matt Nagy. "That's by no means saying that he's going to play. I'm not saying that, but what I'm saying is I definitely feel better today than I did last week at this time."

Listed as a limited participant for every practice the past two weeks, Burton admitted Thursday he's still having some issues with the groin injury, noting that it's been inconsistent from one day to the next. His role may be limited even if he's cleared to play, with the Bears potentially crafting another game plan that doesn't rely on the tight ends. Nagy made use of some formations without any TEs on the field in a Week 1 loss to Green Bay, limiting starter Adam Shaheen to a 46.6 percent snap share. The Bears are scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday in Denver.