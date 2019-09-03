Coach Matt Nagy said Burton (groin) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game versus the Packers, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

After missing Sunday's practice and working in a limited fashion Monday and Tuesday, so it's no surprise that his availability for the season opener will come down to the wire. If he's unable to go, the Bears will likely deploy Adam Shaheen to an increased role while mixing in Ben Braunecker and Bradley Sowell.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week