Coach Matt Nagy said Burton (groin) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game versus the Packers, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

After missing Sunday's practice and working in a limited fashion Monday and Tuesday, so it's no surprise that his availability for the season opener will come down to the wire. If he's unable to go, the Bears will likely deploy Adam Shaheen to an increased role while mixing in Ben Braunecker and Bradley Sowell.