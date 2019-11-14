Play

Burton (calf) was held out of practice Thursday.

Burton emerged from a Week 10 win against the Lions with a calf injury, which has kept him off the practice field so far this week. Adam Shaheen joined Burton on the sideline with a foot issue Thursday, leaving just three healthy tight ends (Ben Braunecker, J.P. Holtz and Bradley Sowell) on the Bears' 53-man roster at the moment.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories