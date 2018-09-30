Burton hauled in two of four targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 48-10 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Burton got the Bears' offensive explosion started with a 39-yard first-quarter touchdown in which he got loose down the right sideline for his second score of the season. The fifth-year pro still hasn't topped six targets in any game, but he's proven to be a serviceable downfield threat thus far in what had been a cautious Chicago air attack prior to Sunday. Burton will look to continue producing against the Dolphins in a Week 6 showdown following a Week 5 bye.