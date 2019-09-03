Coach Matt Nagy called Burton (groin) a game-time decision for Thursday's season-opener against the Packers, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

While that's not optimal for those considering the tight end in Week 1 lineups, the fact that Burton is viewed as a game-day call implies that his groin injury is not viewed as a long term concern. If he's unable to suit up Thursday, added opportunities would be on tap for Adam Shaheen.

