Burton caught one pass for 15 yards in Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Packers.

Burton's unimpressive performance wasn't due to lack of opportunity, as he was second on the team with six targets, and he might have seen even more opportunities had the Bears not played conservatively after rolling to a 17-0 lead. He'll still be considered a fantasy starter going forward, especially since head coach Matt Nagy is certain to make regular use of the tight end position.

