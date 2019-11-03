Burton failed to corral his only target in Chicago's 22-14 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

In a game that Mitchell Trubisky threw just 21 passes, there were very few targets to go around, and as a result, Burton wasn't a factor. On the season, he's averaging two receptions for 12 yards while not scoring a touchdown, and unless he turns things around, he's not a player who can be trusted in fantasy lineups.