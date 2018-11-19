Burton caught one pass for nine yards in the Bears' Week 11 win over the Vikings.

Burton actually caught a screen pass that would've been for more than 20 yards, but the play was called back for holding. Otherwise, Mitch threw 22 passes toward his wide receivers while directing just a single pass to his primary tight end. With just one game with more than four targets and 40 yards over his last seven games, his recent production has made him a touchdown-dependent fantasy option at tight end.