Bears' Trey Burton: Held to nine yards
Burton caught one pass for nine yards in the Bears' Week 11 win over the Vikings.
Burton actually caught a screen pass that would've been for more than 20 yards, but the play was called back for holding. Otherwise, Mitch threw 22 passes toward his wide receivers while directing just a single pass to his primary tight end. With just one game with more than four targets and 40 yards over his last seven games, his recent production has made him a touchdown-dependent fantasy option at tight end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...