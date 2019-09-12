Burton (groin) is hopeful that he'll be able to suit up Sunday at Denver, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. "We're taking it day-by-day," Burton said Thursday. "I'm hoping by Sunday I'll be good. Every day is a different day and some days I feel really good and some days I don't feel good at all."

Burton injured his groin in the lead-up to the Bears' season opener, for which the Bears deemed him inactive despite putting in a pregame warmup. He's otherwise maintained limited standing on every injury report to date this season, backing up his up-and-down battle with the issue. He seems destined for a "questionable" tag for Week 2, and it's likely another workout in front of the training staff will be the determining factor in his ability to play.