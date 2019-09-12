Bears' Trey Burton: Hopeful for active status Sunday
Burton (groin) is hopeful that he'll be able to suit up Sunday at Denver, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. "We're taking it day-by-day," Burton said Thursday. "I'm hoping by Sunday I'll be good. Every day is a different day and some days I feel really good and some days I don't feel good at all."
Burton injured his groin in the lead-up to the Bears' season opener, for which the Bears deemed him inactive despite putting in a pregame warmup. He's otherwise maintained limited standing on every injury report to date this season, backing up his up-and-down battle with the issue. He seems destined for a "questionable" tag for Week 2, and it's likely another workout in front of the training staff will be the determining factor in his ability to play.
