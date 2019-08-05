Bears' Trey Burton: Idle for practice again
Burton (sports hernia) won't participate in Monday's practice, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
He'll be sidelined for a third straight session while dealing with some side effects of the sports hernia surgery he required back in May. Considering that Burton was a full participant to begin camp, it's possible the Bears are just giving him some pre-planned maintenance with the aim of having him as healthy as possible for the regular-season opener Sept. 5 versus the Packers. In any event, his absence Monday will open up more first-team reps at tight end for Adam Shaheen and Ben Braunecker.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Preview: State of the position
2018 was one of the best years ever for wide receivers. Can things get even better in 2019?...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Miller
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Brees falling
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Samuels
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Foreman released; Value in Houston?
D'Onta Foreman was a breakout candidate. Now he's not even on a roster. Dave Richard looks...
-
Fantasy football: Top coaching changes
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.