Burton (sports hernia) won't participate in Monday's practice, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

He'll be sidelined for a third straight session while dealing with some side effects of the sports hernia surgery he required back in May. Considering that Burton was a full participant to begin camp, it's possible the Bears are just giving him some pre-planned maintenance with the aim of having him as healthy as possible for the regular-season opener Sept. 5 versus the Packers. In any event, his absence Monday will open up more first-team reps at tight end for Adam Shaheen and Ben Braunecker.

More News
Our Latest Stories