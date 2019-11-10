Play

Burton sustained a calf injury during Sunday's game against the Lions, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Deemed questionable to return, Burton was unable to haul in his only target prior to his departure. The Bears made Adam Shaheen a healthy scratch Sunday, leaving them with Ben Braunecker and J.P. Holtz as the remaining tight ends on the game day roster.

