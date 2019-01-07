Burton, who was inactive for Sunday's playoff loss to the Eagles, relayed Monday that after a full practice Friday, his groin locked up Saturday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The tight end was unable to rally in time for his team's wild-card loss and will thus have the entire offseason to move past what is not a long-term issue. In his first year with Chicago, Burton hauled in 54 of his 76 targets for 569 yards and six TDs in 16 games. The 27-year-old remains under contract with the Bears through the 2021 campaign and therefore is in line to maintain a key role in the team's Mitchell Trubisky-led offense in 2019.