Burton wasn't targeted in the Bears' 30-27 overtime loss to the Giants.

In a game that Chase Daniel threw 39 passes, it was surprising that Burton didn't see a single target, and he's now exceeded 40 yards just a single time since Chicago's Week 5 bye. In addition, he's found the end zone once over his last six games, and after being a solid fantasy option earlier in the season, his recent performances have made him a risky fantasy option.

