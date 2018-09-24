Bears' Trey Burton: Leads Bears in receiving yards
Burton caught four passes for 55 yards in Chicago's Week 3 victory over Arizona.
Burton saw the majority of his work in the first half while Chicago was playing with a 14-point deficit, but once they got back into the game, they rarely threw the football. Although his yardage totals have improved each week, he's averaging just 30 yards per game with just one touchdown, and although he's clearly a starting fantasy option, he's yet to prove that he'll be a top-performer at tight end.
