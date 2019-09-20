Bears' Trey Burton: Limited in practice again
Burton (groin) remained limited Friday at practice.
Burton returned from the groin injury for last week's 16-14 win over the Broncos, finishing with two catches for five yards on three targets while handling a 43 percent snap share. He's been limited at the first two practices this week, but he should be able to play in Monday's game against Washington. It's less clear if Burton will be ready for a starter-type workload.
