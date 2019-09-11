Burton (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Burton remains day-to-day with a groin injury that caused him to sit out Week 1. The level of his participation in practice over the next two days could determine whether he'll be active versus the Broncos on Sunday. Adam Shaheen would be called upon to draw a second consecutive start if Burton were unable to go Week 2.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories