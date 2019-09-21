Burton (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against Washington after being listed as a limited practice participant all week.

Give that he was able to log practice time throughout the week, there's a solid chance that Burton will be a go Monday night. That said, after he caught just two passes (on three targets) for five yards in his return to action in Week 2, it's probably best to wait until he logs a full and productive game before rolling with the tight end in fantasy lineups, especially with this week's late kickoff factored in.