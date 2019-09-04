Burton (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's season-opener against the Packers, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

Burton's mild groin strain isn't cause for long-term concern, but he'll likely be a game-time decision Thursday. The veteran was limited in practice Tuesday and Wednesday. If Burton is unable to go, Adam Shaheen will serve as Chicago's top tight end.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week