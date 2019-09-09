Bears' Trey Burton: Making progress
Coach Matt Nagy said Burton (groin) moved well during Monday's practice, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Burton was limited throughout practice last week and was held out of Thursday's loss to the Packers. It appears as though Burton is steadily progressing in his recovery from the short-term injury, though his chances of suiting up Sunday versus the Broncos remain up in the air according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. As long as Burton is forced to miss time expect Adam Shaheen to continue drawing the start.
