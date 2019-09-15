Burton (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Despite being labeled a game-time decision after he was limited in practice throughout the week, Burton was able to gain clearance to make his 2019 debut after the injury kept him out of the season-opening loss to Green Bay. While a healthy Burton profiles as the Bears' top pass-catching tight end, the 27-year-old may not be asked to take on a sizable snap share right away coming off the injury. If Burton's snaps are at all limited Sunday, Adam Shaheen would be the primary beneficiary of added work.