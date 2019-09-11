Coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that Burton (groin) is still considered day-to-day, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

Burton sat out Chicago's season-opening loss to the Packers, and it appears he hasn't made substantial progress in the six days since that contest. The Bears will see what Burton can do in practice this week before determining his fate for Sunday's game in Denver, but if he's sidelined for a second straight contest, Adam Shaheen would pick up another start at tight end.