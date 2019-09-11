Coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that Burton (groin) is still day-to-day, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

Burton sat out Chicago's season-opening loss to the Bears last Thursday due to a groin injury, and his status for Sunday's tilt against the Broncos remains murky at best. It appears as though Burton's availability could come down to a game-time decision. Adam Shaheen will continue drawing the start if Burton is forced to miss more time.