Burton won't play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Chiefs, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Along with the bulk of the Bears' starting units, Burton won't take the field in preseason Week 3. His receiving ability was on full display in the team's previous exhibition Aug. 18, when he corralled four passes for 45 yards and a red-zone look that resulted in a touchdown. The usage wasn't much of a surprise due to the four-year, $32 million investment made in him in the offseason.

