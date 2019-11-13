Play

Burton (calf) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Burton is nursing a calf injury sustained during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Lions. The veteran tight end hasn't recorded a catch in two consecutive contests. In the event that Burton were forced to miss any time, Adam Shaheen, Ben Braunecker and J.P. Holtz would be candidates to play expanded roles on offense.

