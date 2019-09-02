Burton (sports hernia) was not present for the media-access portion of Sunday's practice, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

Burton's Week 1 status is thus worth monitoring in advance of Thursday's season opener against the Packers. When Burton missed practice during training camp, his absence was portrayed as precautionary, but Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune suggests that the tight end may not be a lock to play in Week 1. We'll look for added clarity on his situation as soon as Monday, that is if coach Matt Nagy chooses to address the situation with the media. Adam Shaheen is next in line for the Bears' tight end snaps should Burton miss any time.