Bears' Trey Burton: Not spotted at practice Sunday
Burton (sports hernia) was not present for the media-access portion of Sunday's practice, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.
Burton's Week 1 status is thus worth monitoring in advance of Thursday's season opener against the Packers. When Burton missed practice during training camp, his absence was portrayed as precautionary, but Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune suggests that the tight end may not be a lock to play in Week 1. We'll look for added clarity on his situation as soon as Monday, that is if coach Matt Nagy chooses to address the situation with the media. Adam Shaheen is next in line for the Bears' tight end snaps should Burton miss any time.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Our last mock before Labor Day weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft heading into a busy time...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you build your team? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
Fantasy: Elliott on cusp of return?
As talk of a contract extension looms, Dave Richard answers the 10 biggest questions surrounding...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.