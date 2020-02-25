Bears' Trey Burton: On track for training camp
Burton (hip) should be ready for the start of training camp, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Burton had sports hernia surgery last offseason and never seemed fully healthy in 2019. He caught just 14 passes in eight games before landing on injured reserve, and he then had December surgery to address a labrum injury in his hip. Burton is entering the third season of a four-year, $32 million contract, with an injury guarantee covering 59.7 percent of his $6.7 million base salary for 2020, per overthecap.com. The contract structure suggests he'll be back in Chicago for at least one more season, though the team may add competition for the starting job at tight end.
