Head coach Matt Nagy said he "feels good" about Burton (sports hernia) being ready for the start of training camp next month, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

It isn't entirely clear when Burton went under the knife, but he'll reportedly be more than two months removed from surgery by the time training camp kicks off in late July, per Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune. However, it's still not certain the tight end will be completely healthy at that point and it's a possibility Burton could open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.