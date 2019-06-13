Bears' Trey Burton: Optimism for training camp
Head coach Matt Nagy said he "feels good" about Burton (sports hernia) being ready for the start of training camp next month, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
It isn't entirely clear when Burton went under the knife, but he'll reportedly be more than two months removed from surgery by the time training camp kicks off in late July, per Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune. However, it's still not certain the tight end will be completely healthy at that point and it's a possibility Burton could open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Rookie Preview
Get to know this year's rookie class, as Dave Richard breaks down his top options for 2019...
-
Team-by-team mock draft review
Dive deep into this mock draft, as we go through each team's thoughts in our 12-team PPR d...
-
Five big AFC questions: Grab Damien?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the AFC after doing his projections,...
-
Fantasy headlines from minicamps
Mandatory minicamps are playing out as the NFL nears pre-camp vacation time. Let's start with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Five big NFC questions: Peak Zeke?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the NFC after doing his projections,...