The Bears announced Tuesday that Burton recently underwent hip surgery to address a labrum injury, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago. Burton is expected to make a full recovery in advance of training camp.

Burton was limited to just eight appearances in 2019 before being placed on injured reserve due to a calf issue, but he's apparently still being bothered by the groin/hip injury he suffered shortly before the playoffs a year ago. While the tight end underwent a sports-hernia procedure last offseason, he's hoping that hip surgery will provide a more permanent fix. The 28-year-old will enter the third season of his four-year, $32 million contract in 2020 and will look to re-emerge as the passing-game weapon he was during his inaugural campaign with the Bears, when he caught 54 passes for 569 yards and six touchdowns.