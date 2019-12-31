Bears' Trey Burton: Opts for hip surgery
The Bears announced Tuesday that Burton recently underwent hip surgery to address a labrum injury, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago. Burton is expected to make a full recovery in advance of training camp.
Burton was limited to just eight appearances in 2019 before being placed on injured reserve due to a calf issue, but he's apparently still being bothered by the groin/hip injury he suffered shortly before the playoffs a year ago. While the tight end underwent a sports-hernia procedure last offseason, he's hoping that hip surgery will provide a more permanent fix. The 28-year-old will enter the third season of his four-year, $32 million contract in 2020 and will look to re-emerge as the passing-game weapon he was during his inaugural campaign with the Bears, when he caught 54 passes for 569 yards and six touchdowns.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
What can Henry do as an encore?
Ben Gretch looks back at the TRAP leaderboard from 2019 and offers some thoughts on key players...
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Top 10 QB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 quarterback rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...