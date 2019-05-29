Burton (sports hernia) remains out indefinitely after undergoing offseason surgery, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

We already knew Burton was dealing with a significant groin injury, but it wasn't previously clear that the tight end underwent offseason surgery to address the situation. While head coach Matt Nagy expressed hope Wednesday that Burton could be ready for training camp, Nagy also that such a possibility isn't certain at this stage. In the meantime, Chicago will move forward with its 2017 second-round pick, Adam Shaheen, as the No. 1 option on the depth chart.

More News
Our Latest Stories