Burton's recent groin strain is considered mild, and it isn't related to the sports hernia surgery he had during the offseason, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

Even if the injuries aren't directly related, it's problematic for Burton to have discomfort in the same general area. He reportedly suffered the injury last week, leaving his status up in the air for Thursday's season opener against Green Bay. The Bears will release their initial injury report Monday afternoon, at which point Burton presumably will be listed as either a limited participant or non-participant. Bears general manager Ryan Pace said the tight end is day-to-day, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.