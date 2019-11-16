Play

The Bears have placed Burton (calf) on injured reserve, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Burton's 2019 season will come to a premature end. He will finish with just 14 receptions for 84 yards in eight games. Adam Shaheen (foot) has already been ruled out for the Bears' Week 11 matchup with the Rams, but he figures to be the team's No. 1 tight end for the rest of the year. In the short term, Chicago is left with Ben Braunecker, J.P. Holtz and Bradley Sowell to compete for snaps. Burton will now set his sights on the 2020 season.

