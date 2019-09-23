Burton (groin) is active for Monday's game at Washington.

The Bears listed Burton as a limited participant on each Week 3 injury report with his balky groin in mind. It won't impact his availability Monday, but there's a chance he logs something similar to his 43 percent share of the offensive snaps from Week 2. If Burton does so, expect fellow tight ends Adam Shaheen and Ben Braunecker to scoop up the remaining reps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories