Burton caught four passes for 28 yards while losing a fumble in the Bears' 23-16 win over the Lions.

Burton was targeted seven times, but he struggled by losing a fumble and dropping a pass while failing to do much damage as a runner after three of his receptions. He's now posted fewer than 30 yards in four of his last five games with just one touchdown during that span and fantasy owners will now need to weigh out their lineup options before considering him an automatic starting option each week.