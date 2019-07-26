Burton (sports hernia) took part in Friday's practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Burton fulfilled coach Matt Nagy's prediction that the tight end would be ready for training camp. That said, it's unclear how many reps Burton took on, as the session was closed to the media. In a post-practice press conference, he said he has "no doubt" that he'll be able to handle a full workload by the time the regular season rolls around, but the coming weeks will determine his initial snap count.

