Bears' Trey Burton: Quiet in Week 8
Burton caught three passes for 18 yards in Chicago's 24-10 win over the Jets.
The Jets were well-prepared for the typical middle screens that Burton specializes in, and other than converting an 18-yard reception, each of his other catches resulted in him being tackled at the line of scrimmage. He's only had two games this season in which he's failed to produce as a top-12 tight end, which is impressive because he's been targeted more than five times just once over his last six contests, and he'll continue to be a strong weekly fantasy option.
