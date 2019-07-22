Bears' Trey Burton: Ready for practice
Burton (sports hernia) should be available Friday when the Bears hold their first practice of training camp, Dan Wiederer of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Burton had offseason surgery after missing Chicago's playoff loss to the Eagles in January. He's locked in as the top pass catcher at tight end, but the Bears' improvement at other positions will make it tricky for the 27-year-old to take a big step forward from last year's 76 targets. Burton had a 72 percent catch rate and 7.5 YPT, but he topped 40 yards just three times, with each instance occurring in the first six games of the season. He averaged 3.0 catches for 24.4 yards and 0.2 touchdowns on 4.3 targets over the final 10 weeks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Target Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gurley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
ADP Review: Too high, too low
In our first Average Draft Position review, Jamey Eisenberg goes in depth on players with good...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Jacobs shines
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Hill way up
SportsLine's advanced model simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and came up with its top...