Burton (sports hernia) should be available Friday when the Bears hold their first practice of training camp, Dan Wiederer of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Burton had offseason surgery after missing Chicago's playoff loss to the Eagles in January. He's locked in as the top pass catcher at tight end, but the Bears' improvement at other positions will make it tricky for the 27-year-old to take a big step forward from last year's 76 targets. Burton had a 72 percent catch rate and 7.5 YPT, but he topped 40 yards just three times, with each instance occurring in the first six games of the season. He averaged 3.0 catches for 24.4 yards and 0.2 touchdowns on 4.3 targets over the final 10 weeks.