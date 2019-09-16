Burton caught two passes for five yards in Chicago's 16-14 victory over the Broncos on Sunday.

Burton was targeted twice on the last drive when the Bears were driving for a game-winning field goal. Otherwise, he had just a single target in the other 59 minutes of play. Until he returns to being a full-time player, as he recovers from off-season groin surgery, he's best left on fantasy benches.

