Burton (calf) and Adam Shaheen (foot) both have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Bears are left with Ben Braunecker, J.P. Holtz and Bradley Sowell at tight end, a position where they've received minimal production in the passing game. Braunecker did have a touchdown catch in last week's 20-13 win over Detroit, but it was his 10th reception in 45 NFL games. The Bears likely will use some form of rotation come Sunday night.