Bears' Trey Burton: Runs routes pregame
Burton (groin) ran routes on the field prior to Thursday's game against the Bears, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
After recovering from offseason sports hernia surgery, Burton managed to pick up a minor groin injury in the lead up to Week 1. He subsequently was listed as limited on all three of the Bears' injury reports and tagged with a questionable designation. The fact Burton was able to work out is a decent sign that he'll be available for the season opener, but the Bears won't reveal his availability until approximately 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.
