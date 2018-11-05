Bears' Trey Burton: Scores fourth touchdown of season
Burton caught two passes for 28 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 41-9 victory over the Bills.
In a game that Chicago controlled throughout, the Bears needed to throw just 20 passes which resulted in Burton being targeted just three times. Fortunately for his fantasy owners, he was still in the game late in the fourth quarter when the team had a big lead, and Burton caught a late touchdown pass to salvage his fantasy day. Although he's been held to fewer than 30 yards in three of his last four games, he's also scored three times during that span, making him a solid weekly starter at tight end.
