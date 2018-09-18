Bears' Trey Burton: Scores in home debut
Burton caught all four of his targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 24-17 win over the Seahawks.
Burton capped Chicago's opening offensive series with a three-yard touchdown from a well-designed shuffle pass. Although he wasn't very involved afterward -- and tied for third on the team in targets -- he at least caught everything thrown his way, an improvement from his one reception on six targets in Week 1. On the back of that performance, Burton will look to keep moving in the right direction this Sunday versus the Cardinals.
