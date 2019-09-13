Burton (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Denver, after logging another limited practice Friday.

The failure to advance to full participation suggests Burton is in danger of missing a second game. His comments to the media Thursday weren't especially encouraging, with the tight end noting that he feels good on some days and bad on others. Burton could be a game-time decision before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, with Adam Shaheen next in line for the start at tight end. Shaheen drew two targets on 33 snaps in last week's loss to Green Bay, with the Bears adjusting to Burton's absence by using some formations with an extra running back instead of a tight end.