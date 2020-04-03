Burton (hip) is still rehabbing and remains on track to return for training camp, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Burton struggled to get back to full strength after sports hernia surgery last offseason, catching 14 passes in eight games during the 2019 campaign before undergoing hip labrum surgery in December. The need for surgery kicked in a guarantee that covers $4 million of his $6.7 million base salary for 2020, but it won't come as any surprise if Burton is cut or traded before Week 1, considering the Bears signed fellow tight end Jimmy Graham to a two-year, $16 million contract in mid-March.