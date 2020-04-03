Bears' Trey Burton: Should be ready for camp
Burton (hip) is still rehabbing and remains on track to return for training camp, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Burton struggled to get back to full strength after sports hernia surgery last offseason, catching 14 passes in eight games during the 2019 campaign before undergoing hip labrum surgery in December. The need for surgery kicked in a guarantee that covers $4 million of his $6.7 million base salary for 2020, but it won't come as any surprise if Burton is cut or traded before Week 1, considering the Bears signed fellow tight end Jimmy Graham to a two-year, $16 million contract in mid-March.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
4/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew analyzes all of the quarterbacks in the 2020 draft class including Joe Burrow,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Jimmy G
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
Dynasty Quarterback Tiers
Heath Cummings updates his 2020 Dynasty quarterback tiers.
-
Dynasty Tight End Tiers
Heath Cummings updates his 2020 Dynasty tight end tiers.
-
Superflex mock draft: QB demand
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our last Superflex mock draft before the 2020 rookie class gets...