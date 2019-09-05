Burton (groin) is listed as inactive Thursday against the Packers, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Burton devoted most of his offseason to rehabilitation from sports hernia surgery, only for a minor groin injury to develop in advance of the regular-season opener. After being listed as limited throughout the week, he was given a questionable designation for this contest. He proceeded to run routes and perform some blocking drills during a pregame warmup, but it wasn't enough from him to get the all-clear from the Bears' training staff. With Burton out of the lineup, tight ends Adam Shaheen and Ben Braunecker are the likely candidates to pick up the slack.

