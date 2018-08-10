Burton caught his lone target for a five-yard gain during Thursday's 30-27 loss to Cincinnati.

The only Mitchell Trubisky pass that went for positive yards on Thursday landed in Burton's hands. There's a fair amount of uncertainty in Chicago's offense this season. How wise was it to bring in a college coach as offensive coordinator? Can Trubisky take the next step in his development? Burton should be one of the better certainties. New head coach Matt Nagy, like Burton's former coach in Philadelphia, comes from the Andy Reid coaching tree and should have a good idea of how to utilize a player of Burton's mismatch potential.

More News
Our Latest Stories