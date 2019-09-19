Bears' Trey Burton: Still limited by groin issue
Burton (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Bears haven't indicated that Burton suffered any sort of setback coming out of the team's Week 2 win in Denver, where the tight end hauled in two of three targets for five yards while playing 43 percent of the offensive snaps in his season debut. With that in mind, his limitations during the Bears' first practice of Week 3 are believed to be precautionary. Assuming Burton is feeling good following Chicago's final two practices of the week, he could be in store for a larger snap share Monday against the Redskins.
