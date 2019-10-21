Play

Burton caught two passes for 11 yards in Chicago's 36-25 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Burton fell victim to a horrible offensive performance in which the Bears were unable to sustain drives as Mitchell Trubisky was under constant pressure and struggled to locate receivers. He's yet to surpass 20 yards in any game this season, and unless he shows drastic improvement, he's nearly impossible to trust in fantasy lineups.

