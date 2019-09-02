Burton (groin) is listed as limited on Monday's injury report.

A surprise scratch from the Bears' wild-card loss to the Eagles back in January, Burton has been in recovery mode in the interim as he rehabbed from sports hernia surgery. His current injury (a strained groin) is mild and isn't related to the first issue, per Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago. According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Burton is considered day-to-day by GM Ryan Pace, which seems to be backed up by his presumed activity level Monday. The tight end has two more practices to make a good impression on the training staff in advance of Thursday's regular-season opener against the Packers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week