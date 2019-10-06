Play

Burton caught three passes for 16 yards in the Bears' 24-21 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

For the third game in a row, Burton was targeted exactly four times while posting between 16 and 20 yards. Unless he begins to show signs of improvement after the Week 6 bye, he's not a player who can be trusted and fantasy lineups.

