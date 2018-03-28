Bears' Trey Burton: Ticketed for key role
Burton will play the "U" position in Bears coach Matt Nagy's offensive scheme, filling the spot Travis Kelce occupied in Kansas City last year, Adam Jahns of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Nagy wants his "U" tight end to be a focal point of the passing attack, which explains why the Bears handed a four-year, $32 million contract to a player with 63 receptions in 61 career games. Burton did have 122 yards and three touchdowns in the two contests Zach Ertz missed for the Eagles last season, providing a strong hint that he's ready for a larger role ahead of his fifth NFL campaign. Burton will have that opportunity in Chicago, though his lack of size by tight-end standards may sometimes keep him off the field on early downs -- whereas Kelce filled an every-down role for the Chiefs. The former Eagle doesn't have a strong reputation as a blocker and thus figures to lose some snaps to Adam Shaheen and Dion Sims when Chicago is in situations that call for a traditional in-line tight end. The Bears also need to create touches for running backs Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen, as well as their offseason additions at wide receiver, Allen Robinson (knee) and Taylor Gabriel.
